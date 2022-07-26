PT, PV and PCdoB go to the TSE against PL spending on the eve of the convention that approved Bolsonaro | Elections 2022

The party federation Brasil da Esperança (PT-PV-PCdoB) presented this Monday (25) a request to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to suspend propaganda broadcast by the PL on the YouTube video platform, in which President Jair Bolsonaro appears. as a protagonist.

The advertisement was released last weekend, before the convention of the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, which formalized the president’s candidacy for reelection (video below).

PL officializes Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic

The action’s rapporteur will be the minister Raul Araújo.

According to Google’s platform for transparency of political ads, the PL spent BRL 742,000 to boost videos, from 15 to 30 seconds, on Saturday (23) and Sunday (24).

The pieces contained speeches by the now candidate for reelection and were packed with the jingle chosen for Bolsonaro’s campaign, entitled “Captain of the People”.

Most of the money allocated to boosting the ads was directed to the Northeast and Southeast, regions in which the difference in favor of Lula, according to polls of voting intentions, is greater.

Lula’s campaign claims that the broadcasting of content constitutes “violations of advertising rules in the pre-campaign period” and goes beyond the “duty of moderation of spending with boost” on social networks provided for in electoral legislation.

“The result of this communication strategy was, in the end, the placement of the videos in all units of the federation, with the reach of more than 81 million views of its contents in a period of 72 hours”, according to the action sent to the TSE.

According to the parties that support Lula, “this movement did not go unnoticed by users of digital platforms nor by the media, who were already denouncing what was called the ‘flood’ of ads on YouTube.”

In addition to interrupting the dissemination of content, PT, PV and PCdoB ask the minister to determine the payment of a fine equivalent to twice the amount spent on the exhibition of advertising pieces, totaling R$ 1.4 million, and the opening of the calculation of the cost. of advertising.

According to electoral legislation, spending by parties on electoral campaigns can only be made from the 16th.

According to the federation’s lawyers, the PL may have used in an “improper” way, to pay for the ads, resources from the party fund, intended for the payment of bills related to the functioning of the acronyms and that cannot be used in an election year.

Electoral legislation allows the promotion of digital content during the pre-campaign period, provided that there is no explicit request for votes and that expenditure moderation is respected.

The use of the party fund for digital advertising is also allowed, but it is prohibited in “election years, in the period from the beginning of the term of party conventions to the date of the election”.

In the document, the group of lawyers for Lula’s campaign argues that the PL exceeded the “moderation” of expenses planned for the pre-campaign period and spent, in two days, 143% more than the total spent by the nine parties with the highest benches in the Chamber of Deputies.

The PSD, ranked second in the list of boosts via Google, disbursed R$242,000 in eight months. The PT, Lula’s party and a member of the Brasil da Esperança federation, spent R$68,000 to promote digital content in eight months.