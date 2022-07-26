PT triggers TSE on boosting Bolsonaro videos on YouTube

posted on 07/25/2022 20:35



The PT entered this Monday (25/7) with a representation in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against the PL for irregularities in spending on boosting electoral content promoting the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for reelection.

The document is signed by the law firms Aragão e Ferraro and Teixeira Zanin Martins Advogados, which represent the PT. The piece questions the amount spent to boost videos on YouTube — promoting Bolsonaro and allies. On July 22 and 23, prior to the national convention on Sunday (7/24), the PL spent a total of BRL 742,000 on 15 videos.





“This situation constitutes violations of the advertising rules in the pre-campaign period, given the failure to observe the duty of moderation of expenses with boost provided for in the electoral legislation”, says the representation. After the boost, the videos reached a total of 81 million views.

The PT asks the TSE to investigate whether there was “improper application of Party Fund resources to boost content” and that the PL be fined R$ 1.4 million, twice as much as the amount spent to leverage the videos.