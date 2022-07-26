Public curses Bolsonaro and Chico César reacts: “Let’s innovate”

The 30th Garanhuns Winter Festival, held in an election year, has been marked by political demonstrations from the public. Last Sunday (24), the show of Chico Cesar and Geraldo Azevedo it was no different.

At one point, the duo performed the song “Pedrada”, by Chico, strong political content – with the refrain “fire on the fascists”.

the music stimulated screams of protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. Part of the audience shouted: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”.

Chico César, however, reacted negatively to the cry. “This manifestation, this one will take the…, it seems to me reactionary mediumbecause we have people we love who love, who adore, and even those who haven’t revealed themselves,” he said.

“Let’s leave room to let the right more reactionary use these arguments. Our arguments must include those who like to take it through all the holes, in your head, in your body”, continued the musician.

“Let’s innovate. You can say you ugly, fascist, thug, rude. But one day, may you say with me: ‘hey, Chico César, come and drink…’ who knows I will“, he said, drawing applause and laughter from the audience.

Indigenous people, pesticides and Juliette

before singing “Pesticides Kings”Chico César also paid tribute to Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, who died during an expedition in the Amazon.

“Stop killing the indigenous leaders. Stop raping indigenous girls. Leave our ancestors alone. This is a tribute to workers who produce food without pesticides”, said the paraibano, who shared the vocals for the 11 minutes of the song with Geraldo.

Chico César and Geraldo Azevedo took the project’s show to the FIG “Violivoice”which was born during a guitar night between the two in São Paulo and which premiered in Recife in October 2021.

The masters of Brazilian popular music opened in grand style with “Táxi Lunar” and followed with “Mama África” ​​and “Caminhando e Cantando”. In “God Protect Me From Me”Chico César made a double thanks: “Thank you, Juliette, for making this song known in Brazil. And thank you, Dominguinhos, for recording this song with me”.

Geraldo Azevedo dedicated “Do you remember” friend Paulo Rafael, guitarist who died in 2021. Chico César said he felt the musician’s presence at that moment. “Pedra Responsa”, “Where’s My Carnival” and “Dona da Minha Cabeça” ended the show, one of the most beautiful of the festival’s second weekend. (Emannuel Bento/ Jornal do Commercio | Rede Nordeste)

