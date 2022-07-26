Punished since February, Vasco paid R$ 400 thousand in interest on debt with Sá Pinto | vasco

Sá Pinto filed a lawsuit against Vasco at FIFA on December 10 of last year. The technician claimed that he did not receive a single penny from the BRL 1,005,375 provided for in the contract termination agreement signed with the club in January.

FIFA’s decision in favor of Sá Pinto was published on February 8, 2022. ge had access to the entire document, with the summary of the process. The sentence forced Vasco to pay what he owed, with retroactive interest of 5%.

According to the agreement between Vasco and Sá Pinto, the payment should have been made as follows:

BRL 974,375 in salaries divided into three installments of BRL 324,791.66 to be paid in February, March and April 2021.

BRL 31,000 worth of gloves divided into three installments of BRL 10,333.33 to be paid in February, March and April 2021.

The Portuguese coach also notified Vasco extrajudicially twice, once in May and once in August 2021, before filing the lawsuit with FIFA.

FIFA’s decision said that Vasco had up to 45 days after being notified to pay the debt in full. After the end of this period, if the payment was not verified, the club would be automatically punished with transfer banwhich is the ban on signing up players for the next three transfer windows.

Vasco did not say when exactly he was notified of FIFA’s decision. The club said last Friday only that it paid R$ 1.4 million to get rid of the transfer ban and being able to register Alex Teixeira, who has not yet had his name published in the IDB precisely because of the imbroglio.

In financial difficulty in recent years, Vasco relied on a contribution of R$ 70 million from a bridge loan from 777 Partners at the beginning of the season, an amount used mainly to pay debts and settle salaries. That money ended in early June, according to a balance sheet prepared by the Fiscal Council at the time.

