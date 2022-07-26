‘R$600 for breakfast’

The singer Mirella, 24 years old, had a real chic upheaval on her trip to London. On Instagram, she reported the incident to her followers. It all started when the airline lost most of its luggage.

“The bags were lost, all! 17 bags are missing, thank you very much! You guys don’t understand the tour we’re on… I’m out of underwear, deodorant… Everyone stinks.. I think they did something for us. ..”, he vented in Stories.

But the setbacks continued. Mirella also stated that upon arriving at the hotel, she found a mouse.

“It’s just perrengue, there was even a mouse in the hotel… I’m going to put on yesterday’s clothes and go out shopping today, I’ll see if I can find makeup and I want to leave this hotel, it looks like a horror movie…”, he said.

To top it off, the artist revealed that she was scared off by the prices she found in London, venting about the reality of the Brazilian real.

“I went there to buy my food and do you know how much I paid for this pasta? R$ 100! Whoever goes to London prepares his pocket and puts an airtag in your suitcase to find it because the bags simply disappear.. an uber there for 15 minutes R$ 100 .. A beautiful place, but there are these things.. I’m under stress, everything is gone! The real is worth nothing, our coffee was R$ 600. They even sent a toast.”, he concluded.