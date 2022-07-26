Rafa Vitti has fun on the beach with his daughter, Clara Maria

After finishing recording Beyond the Illusionwhere he plays the protagonist David, the actor Rafa Vitti solved activate the vacation mode and enjoy leisure time with the family.

On the afternoon of this Monday (25), for example, the famous went to Barra da Tijuca beach with his daughter, Clara Maria, 2 years old. The girl is the result of the actor’s relationship with the presenter Tata Werneckwho was not present on the tour.

On site, Rafa Vitti played with his daughter and took pictures with some fans who were also having fun on the beach in Rio. To enjoy the moment of leisure, the 26-year-old actor was shirtless and wore printed shorts.

Check out photos of Rafa Vitti on the beach with his daughter, Clara Maria:

Rafael Vitti and his daughter, Clara Maria (Photo: Fabricio Pioyani/AgNews)

