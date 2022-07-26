Randolfe threatens investigation against Aras for malfeasance if the filing of complaints by the CPI against Bolsonaro is confirmed

A request to file the complaint against Bolsonaro and his allies was made by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo.

247 – Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said that he will trigger the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to question the request to archive the investigations against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) within the scope of the Covid CPI and to request the opening of an investigation against the prosecutors. responsible for archiving. All if the complaints are filed. Randolfe was vice president of the CPI. The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

The request to file the complaint against Bolsonaro and his allies was made on Monday (25) by the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo. The Covid CPI had asked that they be denounced for the crimes of charlatanism, prevarication, epidemic resulting in death, violation of preventive health measure and irregular use of public funds or income.

In all, the final report of the collegiate listed nine crimes that would have been committed by Bolsonaro during the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested another 67 indictments.

According to Randolfe, the purpose of the action is to inform the STF about the “sneaky action” and the “modus operandi” of the PGR, which would have maneuvered to avoid involving the Federal Police in the investigations and to stop the opening of an investigation based on the final report of the PGR. collegiate.

The congressman also asked Attorney General Augusto Aras to comment on the findings and suggested opening a new investigation against him and the deputy attorney for malfeasance, if the filing is confirmed.

