Ranking of banks with the lowest rates for personal loans

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Ranking of banks with the lowest rates for personal loans 2 Views

In the simulation, Banrisul presented the personal loan with lower interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Will working hours be reduced in Brazil?

According to a survey by Procon-SP, the average rate per year of the personal loan is 120.6%. Thus, generally, what appears to be advantageous, can contribute even more to indebtedness.

However, if the consumer finds the personal loan a better option, it is always good to consult which bank or financial institution offers the best conditions.

Thus, a survey carried out by the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association (Proteste) indicated the fees charged by 14 institutions, including banks, fintechs and financial institutions.

Thus, the research showed that, depending on the financial institution, the variation in the Total Effective Cost (CET) paid by the consumer can exceed R$ 8 thousand. The CET is what indicates whether a credit is cheaper or more expensive than another, because in addition to the installments, it adds up the charges, fees and expenses of the operation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate this indicator and not just interest.

Loans of BRL 3 thousand

In the simulation, Banrisul presented the loan with the lowest interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year. At the other end, there is Simplic with costs of 466.01% per year. Therefore, at the end of 12 months, the consumer would pay BRL 3,671.64 and BRL 6,795.24, respectively.

Nubank launches new silver card: how does it work?

In view of this, the difference between the bank with the best and worst conditions would be R$ 3,123.60. And, in the installments, the monthly increase would be greater than R$ 200.00.

Personal loan conditions of R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments

Financial institutionInstallment in 12 installmentsCET (% per year)
banrisulBRL 305.9746.85%
PROVU LoanBRL 312.0452.63%
SantanderBRL 314.4154.93%
Bank of BrazilBRL 326.1966.70%
rebelBRL 334.3575.19%
NeonBRL 338.4879.59%
NubankBRL 340.1481.38%
ItauBRL 341.4582.80%
YES loanBRL 341.5882.94%
GeruBRL 341.6282.99%
BradescoBRL 466.20256.97%
DiamondBRL 508.17335.90%
PortocredBRL 542.47409.57%
simpleBRL 566.27466.01%
Source: protest

Loans of BRL 6 thousand

In the simulation of credit of R$ 6 thousand in 12 installments, Portocred presented the highest CET, with 409.58% per year. Banrisul was also the one with the lowest total cost, with 46.85%. Thus, at the end of the loan, the consumer would pay BRL 13,019.40 and BRL 7,343.28, respectively.

In this case, the difference would be BRL 5,676.12. In installments, the difference would reach R$ 400.00 per month.

Financial institutionInstallment in 12 installmentsCET (% per year)
banrisulBRL 611.9446.85%
PROVU LoanBRL 624.0852.63%
SantanderBRL 628.8254.93%
Bank of BrazilBRL 652.3766.69%
rebelBRL 668.7075.19%
NeonBRL 676.9579.58%
NubankBRL 680.2981.39%
ItauBRL 682.9082.80%
YES loanBRL 683.1682.94%
GeruBRL 683.2382.98%
BradescoBRL 932.42256.98%
DiamondBRL 1,010.30329.82%
PortocredBRL 1,084.95409.82%
Source: protest

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Meet the platform that is reinventing lending

Image: Vergani Photography/shutterstock.com

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

With Brazil Risk high, National Treasury faces lack of demand in bond auctions

The Brazilian National Treasury has been facing above-average difficulties in putting public debt securities up …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved