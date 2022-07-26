Ranking of banks with the lowest rates for personal loans

In the simulation, Banrisul presented the personal loan with lower interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year

According to a survey by Procon-SP, the average rate per year of the personal loan is 120.6%. Thus, generally, what appears to be advantageous, can contribute even more to indebtedness.

However, if the consumer finds the personal loan a better option, it is always good to consult which bank or financial institution offers the best conditions.

Thus, a survey carried out by the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association (Proteste) indicated the fees charged by 14 institutions, including banks, fintechs and financial institutions.

Thus, the research showed that, depending on the financial institution, the variation in the Total Effective Cost (CET) paid by the consumer can exceed R$ 8 thousand. The CET is what indicates whether a credit is cheaper or more expensive than another, because in addition to the installments, it adds up the charges, fees and expenses of the operation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate this indicator and not just interest.

Loans of BRL 3 thousand

In the simulation, Banrisul presented the loan with the lowest interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year. At the other end, there is Simplic with costs of 466.01% per year. Therefore, at the end of 12 months, the consumer would pay BRL 3,671.64 and BRL 6,795.24, respectively.

In view of this, the difference between the bank with the best and worst conditions would be R$ 3,123.60. And, in the installments, the monthly increase would be greater than R$ 200.00.

Personal loan conditions of R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments

Financial institution Installment in 12 installments CET (% per year) banrisul BRL 305.97 46.85% PROVU Loan BRL 312.04 52.63% Santander BRL 314.41 54.93% Bank of Brazil BRL 326.19 66.70% rebel BRL 334.35 75.19% Neon BRL 338.48 79.59% Nubank BRL 340.14 81.38% Itau BRL 341.45 82.80% YES loan BRL 341.58 82.94% Geru BRL 341.62 82.99% Bradesco BRL 466.20 256.97% Diamond BRL 508.17 335.90% Portocred BRL 542.47 409.57% simple BRL 566.27 466.01% Source: protest

Loans of BRL 6 thousand

In the simulation of credit of R$ 6 thousand in 12 installments, Portocred presented the highest CET, with 409.58% per year. Banrisul was also the one with the lowest total cost, with 46.85%. Thus, at the end of the loan, the consumer would pay BRL 13,019.40 and BRL 7,343.28, respectively.

In this case, the difference would be BRL 5,676.12. In installments, the difference would reach R$ 400.00 per month.

Financial institution Installment in 12 installments CET (% per year) banrisul BRL 611.94 46.85% PROVU Loan BRL 624.08 52.63% Santander BRL 628.82 54.93% Bank of Brazil BRL 652.37 66.69% rebel BRL 668.70 75.19% Neon BRL 676.95 79.58% Nubank BRL 680.29 81.39% Itau BRL 682.90 82.80% YES loan BRL 683.16 82.94% Geru BRL 683.23 82.98% Bradesco BRL 932.42 256.98% Diamond BRL 1,010.30 329.82% Portocred BRL 1,084.95 409.82% Source: protest

Image: Vergani Photography/shutterstock.com