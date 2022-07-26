Ranking of banks with the lowest rates for personal loans

In the simulation, Banrisul presented the personal loan with lower interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year
According to a survey by Procon-SP, the average rate per year of the personal loan is 120.6%. Thus, generally, what appears to be advantageous, can contribute even more to indebtedness.
However, if the consumer finds the personal loan a better option, it is always good to consult which bank or financial institution offers the best conditions.
Thus, a survey carried out by the Brazilian Consumer Protection Association (Proteste) indicated the fees charged by 14 institutions, including banks, fintechs and financial institutions.
Thus, the research showed that, depending on the financial institution, the variation in the Total Effective Cost (CET) paid by the consumer can exceed R$ 8 thousand. The CET is what indicates whether a credit is cheaper or more expensive than another, because in addition to the installments, it adds up the charges, fees and expenses of the operation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate this indicator and not just interest.
Loans of BRL 3 thousand
In the simulation, Banrisul presented the loan with the lowest interest in contracting R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments, with rates of 46.85% per year. At the other end, there is Simplic with costs of 466.01% per year. Therefore, at the end of 12 months, the consumer would pay BRL 3,671.64 and BRL 6,795.24, respectively.
In view of this, the difference between the bank with the best and worst conditions would be R$ 3,123.60. And, in the installments, the monthly increase would be greater than R$ 200.00.
Personal loan conditions of R$ 3 thousand in 12 installments
|Financial institution
|Installment in 12 installments
|CET (% per year)
|banrisul
|BRL 305.97
|46.85%
|PROVU Loan
|BRL 312.04
|52.63%
|Santander
|BRL 314.41
|54.93%
|Bank of Brazil
|BRL 326.19
|66.70%
|rebel
|BRL 334.35
|75.19%
|Neon
|BRL 338.48
|79.59%
|Nubank
|BRL 340.14
|81.38%
|Itau
|BRL 341.45
|82.80%
|YES loan
|BRL 341.58
|82.94%
|Geru
|BRL 341.62
|82.99%
|Bradesco
|BRL 466.20
|256.97%
|Diamond
|BRL 508.17
|335.90%
|Portocred
|BRL 542.47
|409.57%
|simple
|BRL 566.27
|466.01%
Loans of BRL 6 thousand
In the simulation of credit of R$ 6 thousand in 12 installments, Portocred presented the highest CET, with 409.58% per year. Banrisul was also the one with the lowest total cost, with 46.85%. Thus, at the end of the loan, the consumer would pay BRL 13,019.40 and BRL 7,343.28, respectively.
In this case, the difference would be BRL 5,676.12. In installments, the difference would reach R$ 400.00 per month.
|Financial institution
|Installment in 12 installments
|CET (% per year)
|banrisul
|BRL 611.94
|46.85%
|PROVU Loan
|BRL 624.08
|52.63%
|Santander
|BRL 628.82
|54.93%
|Bank of Brazil
|BRL 652.37
|66.69%
|rebel
|BRL 668.70
|75.19%
|Neon
|BRL 676.95
|79.58%
|Nubank
|BRL 680.29
|81.39%
|Itau
|BRL 682.90
|82.80%
|YES loan
|BRL 683.16
|82.94%
|Geru
|BRL 683.23
|82.98%
|Bradesco
|BRL 932.42
|256.98%
|Diamond
|BRL 1,010.30
|329.82%
|Portocred
|BRL 1,084.95
|409.82%
