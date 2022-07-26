Raul Gazolla undergoes facial harmonization; check before and after

Raul Gazolla, 66, decided to do facial harmonization. The actor shared the result of the procedure by showing the before and after on his social network. Followers approved of the change in his face.

In a post on Instagram, the message said the following about the actor’s aesthetic procedure. “A few years less for this eternal heartthrob. First facial harmonization session! Rejuvenating naturally!”.

Soon, followers filled the post with comments praising the actor’s procedure. “Always beautiful, inside and out,” one fan commented. “I loved it, Raul! It was super natural and with smoothed expression marks! It was perfect!!!”, said another. “I loved it, it was beautiful, super natural”, said a follower. “Very good! Gorgeous!”, evaluated another.

Recently, the actor, widower of Daniella Perez, told, at the time of his wife’s death, that they had to prove their innocence, even after the actress was stabbed 18 times. In the documentary series “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez”, the actor gives more details about the case.

“I’m very impressed that we have to prove the innocence of a person murdered with 18 stab wounds. We had to defend Dany’s honor and prove that she had nothing to do with the killer”, he told O Globo in an interview.

The young woman was killed by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz in December 1992 and, for 30 years, Gloria Perez sought to prove her daughter’s innocence. In the investigations, the culprits tried to incriminate Daniella of harassment against Guilherme behind the scenes of the soap opera “De corpo e alma”, a soap opera by the artist’s mother.

After watching the series about the case, Raul Gazolla confessed to being emotional.

“I was very moved. I was a little reluctant to enter the second episode, because the first one gave me an ippon, but as it was something more technical, with interviews with the police, it was easier”, he concluded.