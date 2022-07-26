Ready for carnival? Lexa flaunts her bulky backside and is successful on social media

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Carnival is coming! Lexa is already enjoying the carnival rehearsals at Unidos da Tijuca and didn’t stop showing her good shape with the look chosen to fall into samba. The funkeira caused a stir on social media and left fans in love!

As the queen of drums, the singer bet on a blue dress all worked on in the sparkles and impressed with her sculptural shape while taking care of her face for the photo. Lexa left fans drooling before rehearsals and garnered praise from the crowd.

“This woman is impeccable”, fired a follower in the comments of the publication. “Come on, queen! Let’s rock Carnival”, celebrated another fan of the singer. “This look is perfect”, praised another netizen. See the click of the muse that rocked on social networks:

Lexa opens up about beef with Pocah

More than friends, friends! Recently, Lexa used her social media to remember the beef with Pocah. Currently, the two are friends, however, in the past, certain disagreements made the funkeiras feel strange.

“I really don’t understand how Pocah and I were apart for so long. If you guys could see the vibe the last time I was at her house… Wow, we get along so well. I love you, friend”, declared Lexa on her social network, making the fans of two singers happy.

In 2019, on Instagram, Pocah revealed what happened between the two: “About the second case, I met Guimê many years ago, before he met her. [Lexa]. I was still supportive when I heard they were together, she knows that. Even Lexa herself has already denied that I hit on him in one of her posts, but nobody wants to emphasize that, nobody wants to post or talk about it, right?”.

