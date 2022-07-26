Referee says Corinthians striker ‘seeked contact’ before reviewing penalty; see dialog

This Monday, the day after Corinthians won 2-1 over Atlético-MG, the CBF released the audio of the video referee (VAR) in the review of the penalty by defender Junior Alonso in Giovane. At first, referee Ramon Abatti Abel interpreted that the Corinthians striker “seeked contact” with the opponent, but changed his mind after reviewing the move.

The penalty came in the 36th minute of the second half, right after Corinthians tied the match, with Fábio Santos. After a nice run on the left side, Giovane overcame Junior Alonso and was knocked down by Atlético-MG’s defender, who did not have the infraction pointed out by the referee.

“He is the one who seeks the attack, he takes the game. The attacking player sought contact, the player sought contact. (…) For me, the attacking player makes the move and seeks, ok? Junior Alonso is taking his leg“justified Abatti Abel, at first, to the video assistants.

With the sequence of the play, after the ball was deflected out, the video arbitration, commanded by Daniel Nobre Bins, requested the interruption of the match to the referee. He then recommended reviewing the bid on the field-side monitor.

“Ok, possibility of a disputed ball, yellow card. Ok. Closed? Penalty, ok. Yellow card for the dispute, ok? Number three. Ok, Bins? I’m going”, Ramon Abatti said to Daniel Bins, after checking the replay .

As predicted in his speech, Ramon Abatti Abel showed Junior Alonso a yellow card and signaled the penalty to Corinthians. In the charge, Fábio Santos moved Éverson and scored what was the goal of the turn of Timão over Atlético-MG.

