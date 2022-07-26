reinforcement at Corinthians and United wants CR7’s successor

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is with Corinthians, who gained another reinforcement for the season’s sequence: the ball of the moment is the Argentine Fausto Vera, who acts as a defensive midfielder.

Still in Brazil, São Paulo sees the situation of striker Rigoni as uncertain and, in the face of the impasse, the player has lost minutes under the command of Rogério Ceni in recent weeks.

Regarding international football, Manchester United is already preparing to supply a possible departure from Cristiano Ronaldo. The club is studying the signing of Benjamin Sesko, from RB Salzburg.

Finally, Barcelona want to dry their savings and asked, according to the local press, for Frenkie De Jong to reduce his salary. Will it stick?

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Another reinforcement at Corinthians

Image: Disclosure

Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors closed a deal this afternoon, and midfielder Fausto Vera is the newest Alvinegro reinforcement. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract in the last few hours, and the transfer was made official by the Argentine club (see the publication below).

The player was permanently hired by Corinthians, which bought 70% of his economic rights. Argentinos Juniors kept the other 30%, and the transfer amount was not disclosed. Alvinegro should soon announce the reinforcement and inform the duration of the contract. The Argentine becomes the tenth player signed by Corinthians for this season and the third in this transfer window alone.

Speaking of Corinthians…

Two players who returned from loan still have no defined situation at the São Paulo club. The midfielders Ramiro and Mateus Vital are training with the squad normally, but they still don’t know if they will be loaned again or if they will be available to coach Vítor Pereira.

The coach himself, by the way, spoke about the situation of the pair in a press conference after the victory over Atlético-MG. “I didn’t know these players. They’ve been training with us, they’ve trained well, and now we’ll see how the composition of the squad will turn out and, later, we’ll make joint decisions, I, the staff, the club’s management. It’s still premature, I need to understand how will be the squad for the remaining competitions.”

Rigoni becomes a problem

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Striker Rigoni lost space with coach Rogério Ceni at São Paulo and could leave the club in this transfer window. The 29-year-old Argentine’s last match was against Universidad Católica on the 7th of this month.

Rigoni did not leave the bench in the last five games of São Paulo, adding all competitions. Even without having a great season, the Argentine used to be Ceni’s alternative for the second half, but that is not what has been happening. Recently, Rigoni has sparked interest from MLS Austin FC and is not treated as indispensable.

Inter buys time in pursuit of 9

It is not news that Inter intends to sign a new striker. But, while this is not possible, there is a player doing the job. With each game, Alemão grows and gives the direction security to move in the ball market without pressure. Against Palmeiras, yesterday, even though Colorado was defeated, Alemão was the great name of the team. He came on in the second half and was responsible for changing the face of the game.

“Alemao is a starter, he was only out of the first half. The team cannot have only 11 starters, it doesn’t have that condition, we need variations and solutions”, said Mano Menezes. The coach, who has already criticized some of the player’s shortcomings, changed the tone of his assessment as the field reflected evolution.

Santos in the Argentine market

Image: Publicity/Twitter by Unión

Santos looks to Argentine football to find a right-back. With difficulty to close with Lucas Blondel, from Tigre (ARG), Peixe showed interest in Federico Vera, from Club Atlético Unión. The information was initially published by TyC Sports.

Santos sought out Unión to negotiate the loan of 24-year-old Vera. Peixe is willing to pay BRL 800,000 now and stipulate a call option of BRL 4.3 million. The Argentines, however, were not thrilled with the offer.

Successor to CR7?

Manchester United are monitoring RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, according to the English press. The 19-year-old is seen as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in case the Portuguese leaves.

In addition to the Red Devils, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also appear to be interested in the athlete. However, the Austrian club does not intend to trade the Slovenian for less than 55 million euros (R$ 306.5 million).

unusual request

Image: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona have asked Frenkie de Jong to accept a €4 million pay cut this season, according to “As”. The value is almost 40% of what the athlete expected to earn in 2022/2023. By contract, the athlete should receive around 11 million euros (R$ 61 million).

The Catalan club, unable to afford the value, tried to negotiate the Dutchman with Manchester United, but the operation did not materialize. It remains to be seen if the player will decide to reduce his salary or if he will create a problem for the board in the coming days.