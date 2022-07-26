Renan reports threats to the family and leaves Bragança Paulista (SP)







Renan is accused of running over and killing a motorcyclist (Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino) Photo: Launch!

After being involved in a traffic accident that killed a motorcyclist in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, defender Renan had to move out of town. The athlete reports that his family was threatened in front of the condominium where he lived.

According to one of the lawyers for the 20-year-old defender, the threats would have taken place between last Friday (22) and Saturday (23), during which time the player was detained. Due to the threats, the defender’s representatives asked the Bragança forum to change Renan’s address.

The athlete was indicted for manslaughter – when there is no intention to kill – to be released he had to pay a R4 240,000 bail and hand over his passport to the police.

The victim, foreman Eliezer Pena, was riding his motorcycle to work when was hit by the player’s Honda Civic, around 6:30 am. Eliezer was from Palmeiras and left a wife and two daughters.

In addition to the payment of bail and the delivery of the passport, the Justice determined that Renan must appear in all acts of the process. He was also banned from going to bars and concert halls.

The player has been loaned to Bragantino by Palmeiras since April. However, after the attack, Massa Bruta decided that it will terminate the loan contract with the defender, which would continue until the end of this season.