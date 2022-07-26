Revelation tea goes wrong in SP and the pregnant woman’s aunt is covered in purple powder; VIDEO | Santos and Region

A revelation tea went viral on social media after the pregnant woman’s aunt was accidentally covered in purple powder, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. The baby’s parents let out colorful smoke, in the middle of the street, and the purple tone indicated the arrival of a girl. At the same moment, the pregnant woman’s aunt was passing by the sidewalk and, by surprise, she was hit by the dust (see the video above).

Images obtained by g1 this Tuesday (26) show the aunt’s reaction when she realized she was dirty. The powder was inside a styrofoam ball, which was kicked by the baby’s father, and ended up falling towards the aunt. The couple even took some time to realize what had happened.

The revelation tea took place last Sunday (24) and the scene was recorded by the baby’s godmother, Naielly Barbosa, 18 years old. According to the young woman, no one expected that the dust would fall on one of the guests. “We didn’t expect it. Even because my godmother Célia [tia da gestante] would not come for tea. That’s what happened to her. [O chá] late, she left work and managed to make it, but it was a simple celebration for the baby’s mom and dad’s family”.

“The revelation they asked for was to kick a styrofoam ball that had colored powder inside. She chose purple if it was a girl. If it was a boy, the color on the ball would be green. Their first daughter threw the ball and he [pai] kicked, but it was nothing on purpose”he said.

The baby’s godmother also clarifies that the ball did not hit the woman. In fact, only the dust went in the direction of the guest. “In the video it shows her getting all happy close to him [pai] and when he kicks it shows also exploding [a bola e saindo] the smoke. She turned all purple, with all purple hair, but it didn’t hurt at all. She cleaned up and everything was fine.”

Naielly stated that the woman didn’t get mad after getting all dirty. “she is very calmis having a crisis of laughter, left to post [o vídeo]but not commenting on anything [nenhuma rede social] why and shy“.

The prediction is that Verena, the name given to the girl, is born in November. The family has even planned to hold a birthday in which the theme will be purple.

