Rita Lee at the 2022 Latin Grammy will have tribute – 07/25/2022 – Illustrated

Singer Rita Lee will be honored at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, which take place on November 17, with a lifetime achievement award.

Recognition for the career of the famous rock queen was announced this Monday during a Latin Grammy preparatory event, which was attended by Brazilians such as Manu Gavassi, Luísa Sonza, Agnes Nunes and Giulia Be, who also sing songs written by Rita. Lee to celebrate his work.

On the occasion, the Latin Recording Academy set the date of the awards, which will be in Las Vegas, in the United States. The event will be broadcast live on the Univision channel.

However, there are still no nominees, which will only be revealed on September 30 after a first round of voting between July 28 and August 8. The winners will be defined later, in evaluation of the academy between September 30 and October 13.

Rita Lee has become more reclusive in recent times, after the discovery of lung cancer. In April, the 74-year-old singer’s family announced that she was “cured” of lung cancer, diagnosed in May last year, and has been undergoing treatment ever since. It is worth noting, however, that technically the term “cured” is not the most accurate term for the medical community. The more accurate term would be remission of the cancer, which would be under control, with no evidence of the tumor.