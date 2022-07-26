Rodrigo Mussi’s brother reveals reason for fight with ex-BBB: ‘It’s not fair’ | celebrities



Rio – Rodrigo Mussi’s brother, Diogo Mussi, told the details behind the conflict he lives with the ex-BBB. After revealing the disagreement he had with the commercial manager, the lawyer explained the reasons that led the two to leave, even blocking each other on social networks.

“The relationship has always been difficult. Rodrigo has difficulty trusting and relating, and I came from the same place. It’s important to go back a little because, at ‘BBB’, I’ve done a lot for him. Nobody thought of paying his rent, the condominium, the electricity, the internet, knowing if the credit card was full or had a balance… Sorry, I’m not Jesus Christ, I’m going to expect something in return, which is reciprocity”, declared Diogo, this Monday, during interview with “LinkPodcast”.

Afterwards, the lawyer associated the difficulties that the brothers have to relate to the problems they faced in childhood. The two were kicked out of the house by their mother, as was the other brother of the duo, Rafael, but they also had a troubled relationship with their father. “I fantasized about some situations with me, Rodrigo, Rafael and my son (Luca, 3 months old). I thought there could be a drastic change in relation to the family, to him relating, but it didn’t happen”, Diogo said.

“I said ‘if he doesn’t want to have a sibling relationship, let’s see if he helps me professionally’. Now I have a son, I have to guarantee his future. But (for Rodrigo) it’s never the time. for him, may he become a millionaire and kick ass, because he has potential, he’s a very handsome and charismatic guy. There’s no use in a one-way relationship. He himself says ‘blessed to bless’, so he does it. He posted that the fans did more for him than the family. It hit me because he knows what I did for him. It’s not fair to me,” he continued.

The conflict between Rodrigo and Diogo Mussi became public when the lawyer revealed that his relationship with his brother Rodrigo Mussi was strained. The former participant of “BBB 22”, in turn, preferred to avoid the subject on social media: “Family matter is resolved in family”, he said in a post made earlier this month. It is worth remembering that Diogo was responsible for disclosing information about the ex-BBB’s health status after he suffered a serious car accident at the end of March this year.

