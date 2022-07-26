Rodrigo Mussi’s brother talks about the real reason for the fight with the ex-BBB | Column Fábia Oliveira

Rodrigo Mussi’s brother, Diogo Mussi opened the game about the disagreements with the ex-BBB. In an interview with the LinkPodcast podcast, on Youtube, this Monday (25), the lawyer said that the relationship between them was never easy and that the business administrator should be more grateful to him.

“At no time did I say Rodrigo, the people who played it, but that’s okay. I talked about ingratitude, they already fished there. There he blocked me, but I had already blocked him on WhatsApp because we had argued. The relationship was always difficult. Rodrigo has difficulty trusting and relating, and I came from the same place. It’s important to go back a little bit because at BBB I’ve done a lot for him. Nobody thought about paying his rent, the condominium, electricity, the internet, knowing if his credit card was overrun or had a balance… sorry, I’m not Jesus Christ, I’ll expect something in return, which is reciprocity”, he said.

He then revealed what motivated the estrangement between the two. Diogo believed that after the accident, the brothers could be close, when he saw that it would not be possible, he tried to have a closeness in the professional field, which was denied by Rodrigo.

“I fantasized some situations with me, with Rodrigo, Rafael and my son. I thought there could be a drastic change in relation to him with the family and it didn’t happen. I told my wife: ‘if he doesn’t want a family relationship, let’s have a professional relationship’. And he said: ‘ah, it’s not the time’. So it can’t. I wish him luck, that he becomes a millionaire, but he has no family relationship,” he declared.

Diogo also revealed that he had an argument with his brother shortly after he left BBB 22. Despite this, he received an invitation from Rodrigo to play São Paulo against Palmeiras, in Morumbi, on the day he had the accident, but ended up not being able to go.

“The last time I saw him was at the hotel [depois da eliminação]. We had an argument and I preferred to walk away. It had to do with relationship. On game day, he shows up and asks me to go. I said ‘my wife is pregnant and can have a baby at any time’. The relationship issue has always been difficult,” he pointed out.

About having taken over the ex-BBB’s social networks and being responsible for disseminating information about his brother’s health status, Diogo says he did it to prevent false news from being broadcast and Rodrigo falling into oblivion while recovering in the hospital.

“I had to preserve his image because I understood that he is now a public figure and also keep him in the media in some way. I couldn’t let him fall into oblivion. He had to get out of there well and make a living out of it… if he chose me to be a prosecutor, it’s because he trusts me a lot. Rodrigo has a lot of trust issues. If he trusted me, I’m there to sort things out for him.”

The last time they spoke, Rodrigo offered Diogo financial help, but the lawyer replied that he didn’t want to. He then said that he wanted them to be more united with the family and that he needed a push to grow in his career.

“On the day he gives me the last hug before going to the hotel in Rio, he says ‘I’m going to change our lives’. Before the accident, he called me saying ‘How much longer to finish your work?’. I said, ‘Rodrigo, I don’t want money, I want work. What I want is a brother who is an uncle to my son so we can give him a family that we didn’t have. If you want to help me leverage professionally, I’m here,’” he said.

Diogo even felt guilty for being happy with the birth of his son. “He said the fans did more for him than his family. He knows I did a lot for him. I felt hit. He doesn’t know what I went through. My son was born and I felt guilty about being happy because he was in the ICU,” he commented.

The fight between them became public after the lawyer revealed on social media that the two were not speaking and that he had blocked the former BBB on WhatsApp. On Twitter, the business administrator said that he would not respond on the subject and highlighted that family matters are resolved within the family environment and not on social networks.