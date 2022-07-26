Rumor: After The Last of Us Part I Leaks, God of War: Ragnarok Could Be Next

Facebook

According to two known insiders, recent Sony leaks stem from a security breach that the company has yet to resolve. As a result, there could be more leaks in the coming weeks and months, including God of War: Ragnarok.

The information comes from journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, as well as Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker on the XboxEra podcast. Baker was the one who recently leaked the gameplay videos of The Last of Us Part Iaccessibility options, and control scheme alongside screenshots.

Before the leaks The Last of Us Part Ithe release information of God of War: Ragnarok and its special editions were leaked by various insiders ahead of an official PlayStation Blog post. The leaks of The Last of Us Part I made people think that we are seeing a case similar to the leaks of part IIbut this is not exactly the case.

“Sony might have a little problem, a security problem,” Baker says on the podcast, with Grubb agreeing. Baker added that he is getting offers for several other first-party leaks from Sony, and then teased that an upcoming leak could be from Sony. God of War: Ragnarok. Both Grubb and Baker agree that “somebody got something” at Sony.

A Reddit user pointed to an old Reddit thread (which has since been deleted) that claimed someone got a company laptop with 100GB of data. This Reddit thread was dropped by most users, but now that could be where the leaks are coming from. But obviously, it could also be some security flaw in Sony’s servers.