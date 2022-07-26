Russia will again reduce gas flow from Europe via Nord Stream, reports Gazprom

Russian state energy producer Gazprom said natural gas exports through the vital Nord Stream pipeline would fall to around a fifth of capacity (20%), blaming problems with a turbine and raising new questions about Europe’s ability to store gas. enough for the winter.

The reduction in the capacity of the pipeline – from 40% currently to 20% – is expected to take effect in the early hours of Wednesday (27), Gazprom said.

The statement helped lift European gas prices to 175.74 euros per megawatt hour, the equivalent of about $180. The figures have more than doubled this year and analysts expect them to continue rising as winter approaches. , increasing inflation that is putting pressure on economies, governments and financial markets in the region.

Gazprom last month cut flows to 40% of Nord Stream 1’s capacity, blaming the lack of a turbine that was stalled in Canada due to Western sanctions. The Russian energy giant also justifies the reduction with technical issues with the turbine.

Earlier this month, Gazprom completely shut down Nord Stream 1 for previously planned routine maintenance. Last week, the pipeline was back online, but Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that sanctions threatened to force Gazprom to further reduce flows.

Western leaders are bracing for the possibility that Russian natural gas flows through the main Nord Stream pipeline will never return to peak levels.

European government officials and businesses say Moscow is putting pressure on Europe’s economy to encourage the region’s leaders to pull back on military and financial support for Kiev.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, rejected accusations that Gazprom intervened in the supply of gas to Russia to gain political influence.

“Russia is a responsible supplier of gas,” he told reporters on Monday, ahead of Gazprom’s announcement, according to Russian news agency Interfax. “No matter who says what, be it the European Commission, European capitals or the US, Russia was, is and will be a country that guarantees energy security in Europe to a great extent.”

The new planned reduction complicates Europe’s efforts to fill up its gas storage before winter. Without enough gas in the coldest and most demanding months, governments have said they may be forced to ration energy. The continent’s fragile economy could sink into recession, analysts and officials have warned.

Berlin has drawn up plans to distribute gas to consumers, hospitals and other critical sectors, while potentially leaving the industry short of supplies. For many companies in gas-reliant industries such as the chemical industry, rationing would mean bringing production to a complete halt, risking job cuts and disrupting supply chains around the world.

