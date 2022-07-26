Russia will leave the International Space Station at the end of 2024 | World

The new head of Russia’s space agency announced Tuesday that Russia will leave the International Space Station after its current commitment expires at the end of 2024.

“The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made,” said Yuri Borisov, who was appointed this month to run Roscosmos, a state corporation responsible for the country’s space program.

Russia, however, has not communicated to NASA its intention to withdraw from the International Space Station in 2024, a senior US agency official told Reuters.

But Robyn Gatens, NASA’s space station director, said her Russian counterparts had not communicated such an intention, as required by the station’s intergovernmental agreement, she said.

“Nothing official yet,” Gates told Reuters at an ISS conference in Washington. “We literally just saw that too. We haven’t received anything official.”

Post-Cold War symbol

The space station is jointly managed by the space agencies of Russia, USA, Europe, Japan and Canada. The first piece was put into orbit in 1998, and the outpost has been continuously inhabited for nearly 22 years. It is used to conduct scientific research in zero gravity and test equipment for future space travel.

The construction and launch was taken as a symbol of the end of the Cold War.

It is not yet known how the International Space Station will operate in the absence of the Russians.

The station typically has a crew of seven, who spend months on board as it orbits about 400 km outside of Earth. The complex, which is about the size of a football field, consists of two main sections, one run by Russia, the other by the US and other countries.

According to the documents, the two are linked. Much of the power on the Russian side is sourced from NASA’s solar panels, while the Russians provide propulsion to periodically lift the station’s orbit.