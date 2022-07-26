Salvador expands 4th dose of vaccine against covid for people over 35 years old

Salvador reduced the age of those who can take the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19. As of this Tuesday (26), those aged 35 and over can receive this booster. It is necessary to respect an interval of four months from the application of the third dose, that is, those who are of the indicated age and received the 3rd until March 28 of that year are qualified.

Immunization also continues for those 18 years of age or older vaccinated with Janssen in the primary schedule. According to a technical note from the Ministry of Health, whoever took the second dose of the Johnson & Johnson immunizer within four months is able to receive the 3rd dose of the immunizer. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines be used as a second booster (3rd dose).

Tomorrow, the strategy also includes a “General Released” for the application of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd doses to individuals aged 12 years and over, even if they are not resident in Salvador or have taken the previous doses here. The only requirement is to have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

Citizens of other groups that are not included in the “Liberou Geral” strategy must reside in Salvador and have their name on the list on the SMS website, at www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br. It also follows the vaccination for children aged 3 to 11 years in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia. The stations are open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Necessary documents

People aged 18 or over – “Liberou Geral”: Have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state and present the updated physical or digital vaccine card (ConectSUS), in addition to the original and copy of the photo identification document and proof of residence.

Persons aged 18 or over residing in Salvador: Present the vaccination card and a photo ID.

Child or adolescent accompanied by the father or mother: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and, at the time of vaccination, present the original and copy of the identification document with photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the identification of the child/adolescent, and originals of the vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador of the child/adolescent.

Child or adolescent unaccompanied by father or mother: It is necessary to have their name on the website and, at the time of vaccination, to be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age. In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the identification document of the child/adolescent, in addition to the originals of the child/adolescent’s vaccination booklet and SUS Card from Salvador. The Vaccine Form is available for printing on the SMS website.

Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination itself, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

DEADLINES FOR THIS TUESDAY (26)

*2ND DOSE – CORONAVAC: CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS 6 TO 17 YEARS OLD – WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE UNTIL 6/29/2022

*2ND DOSE – PEDIATRIC PFIZER: CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE UNTIL 6/1/2022

*2nd DOSE – CORONAVAC: DEADLINED UNTIL 7/26/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*2nd DOSE – JANSSEN: FOR THOSE WHO TAKEN THE 1ST DOSE/SINGLE DOSE OF JANSSEN UNTIL THE DATE OF 5/25/2022

*2nd DOSE – OXFORD: DEADLINED UNTIL 8/21/2022

*2nd DOSE – PFIZER: PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER RELEASED UNTIL 8/21/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*2nd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS EXTENDED UNTIL 8/21/2022

*3rd DOSE: ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 3/27/2022

*3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 3/27/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*3rd DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 5/30/2022

*3rd DOSE: PREGNANT WOMEN AND PUERPERAS WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 2/21/2022

*4th DOSE: PEOPLE 40 YEARS OR OLDER / HEALTH WORKERS / IMMUNE SUPPRESSED WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 3/28/2022

POSTS:

1st DOSE FOR CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS AND 2nd DOSE OF PEDIATRIC PFIZER FOR CHILDREN 5 TO 11 YEARS (INCLUDING IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), UBS Virgílio Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Capelinha, USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Menino Joel, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Cajazeiras IV, UBS José Mariane (Itapuã), USF Estradas das Barreiras, Multicentro Liberdade, USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), UBS Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

NOTE: According to Technical Note No. 2/2022-SECOVID/GAB/SECOVID/MS that deals with the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years: Children aged 11 years who started the vaccination schedule with the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, but who , between the first and the second dose, completed 12 years, should complete the regimen with the pediatric Pfizer immunizer.

PEDIATRIC CORONAVAC: 1ST DOSE FOR CHILDREN 3 AND 4 YEARS AND 2ND DOSE FOR CHILDREN 6 TO 11 YEARS (INCLUDING IMMUNE SUPPRESSED)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Menino Joel (Northeast of Amaralina) USF Alto das Pombas, USF Parque de Pituaçu, UBS Cosme de Farias, UBS Manoel Victorino (Brotas), USF Estradas das Barreiras, USF Cajazeiras V , USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Cajazeiras IV, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), USF Gamboa, UBS Virgílio Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Vila Verde, UBS José Mariane (Itapuã), USF Nova Esperança, UBS Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo), Multicentro Liberdade, USF Nova Brasília, UBS Sete de Abril, UBS Castelo Branco, USF São Marcos, USF Luiz Braga (Pirajá), UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Sergio Arouca (Paripe), USF São Tomé de Paripe, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Alto da Terezinha, USF Beira Mangue, USF Alto de Coutos I, USF São João do Cabrito, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.

ADULT VACCINATION – 1st, 2nd, 3rd AND 4th DOSES

Exclusive drive-thru for 3rd dose of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old; 4th dose for adults 35 years and older; 4th dose of healthcare workers aged 18 and over: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm), 5th Health Center (Barris) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Exclusive fixed points for 3rd and 4th doses: Home Center Ferreira Costa and Estação Mussurunga (8am to 4pm); Lapa Station and Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm).

Fixed posts: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Sabino Silva, UBS Santa Cruz (8:00 am to 2:30 pm), USF Menino Joel, USF Federation, USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, USF Pituaçu, USF Mário Andréa (Sete Portas), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF São Gonçalo, USF Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Boca da Mata, USF Yolanda Pires, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Cajazeiras XI, USF Jardim das Mangabeiras, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba), USF Joanes Leste, USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF Km 17 , UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Parque São Cristóvão, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Coração de Maria, USF Aristides Maltez, USF Ceasa I and II, USF Itapuã, USF Jardim das Margaridas, UBS Orlando Imbassahy (Bairro da Paz), USF Mussurunga I, UBS São Cristóvão, USF Nova Esperança, USF Santa Monica, USF San Martim I, USF IAPI, USF San Martim I II, USF Cambonas (Regional Road), UBS Cecy Andrade (Castelo Branco), USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF São Marcos, UBS Castelo Branco, USF Dom Avelar, USF Recanto da Lagoa II, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Pirajá, USF San Martin II, USF Alto do Cabrito, USF Alto do Peru, USF Boa Vista São Caetano, USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Alto de Coutos II, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão , USF Teotônio Vilela II, USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Nova Constitunte, USF Congo, USF Fazenda Coutos III, USF Periperi, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos, USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.