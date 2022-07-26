Scientist on Monkeypox in Brazil: “It is necessary to declare an emergency”

Scientist and epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (Ufes), defended, this Monday (25/7), that the Ministry of Health establish a “public health emergency of national importance” as a result of the proliferation of cases of Monkeypox, also known as monkeypox.

Last Friday (7/23), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the disease a global health emergency.

“The Ministry of Health needs to declare a Public Health Emergency of National Importance. Sanitary legislation exists to be used. Monkeypox is spreading rapidly we are wasting time for your control. The speed of notification of cases is worrying”, he recorded.

Federal District

Ten administrative regions of the Federal District already have cases of monkeypox. According to the DF Health Department (SES/DF), the 16 patients who had the confirmed diagnosis reside in Ceilândia, Samambaia, Vicente Pires, Águas Claras, Núcleo Bandeirante, Park Way, Plano Piloto, Sudoeste/Octogonal, Itapoã and São Sebastião. .

All are men, aged between 20 and 39 years. The last four patients had the infection confirmed this Monday (25/7).