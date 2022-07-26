Search for own generation grows with more expensive energy

Image: Pixabay

The increase in Brazilians’ electricity bills has boosted their own generation of solar energy on roofs, facades and small plots of land in the country. In 2021, the installed power in consumer systems jumped from 4.7 gigawatts (GW) accumulated in January to 7.3 GW until the beginning of November, a growth of 53% in the period, according to a survey by Portal Solar, with based on data from the Brazilian Solar Energy Association (Absolar) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). The expectation is that the electricity bill will decrease until 2031.

The growth of solar energy generation on roofs, facades and small plots is expected to bring more than BRL 86.2 billion in new investments to the electricity sector in the next decade. The consequence, according to research carried out by the consultancy Volt Robotics, would be to reduce the electricity bill by 5.6% by 2031, including for people who do not have their own solar system.

CLICK HERE AND JOIN THE EXCLUSIVE SUSTAINABILITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE COMMUNITY

Solar energy has overtaken natural gas and biomass thermoelectric plants and has become the third largest source of the national electricity matrix, behind only hydroelectric plants and wind farms, according to data from Absolar. The entity’s mapping reveals that the source already accounts for 8.1% of the entire matrix, with 16.4 GW of installed power in the distributed (11.31 GW) and centralized (5.09 GW) generation segments.

The evolution of the price of the photovoltaic solar source in energy auctions indicates that, since 2019, the solar source is among the most competitive in Brazil, as shown by the association’s data. In terms of centralized generation, Bahia is the state that stands out the most in terms of installed power in operation in solar plants (1,356.4 MW), followed by Piauí (1,163.8 MW), Minas Gerais (730.2 MW) and São Paulo (588.6 MW).

New investments and incentive

The photovoltaic solar source has so far provided more than 15.8 GW of operations, enabled more than BRL 85.4 billion in new investments, generated more than 475,500 jobs and avoided the emission of 23.6 million tons of CO2, collecting more than R$ 22.7 billion in taxes in Brazil. At least that’s what the data accumulated since 2012 analyzed by ABSolar shows.

Read too:

Solar energy can fit in your pocket

Have you ever thought about generating your own energy?

The approval of Law 14.300/2022, which creates the Legal Framework for GD (distributed generation) is a huge incentive to race through the system, as it exempts tariffs until 2045 for those who connect within 12 months of the law’s approval. That is, all projects in DG, already installed or whose access request occurs until January 7, 2023, will be valid in the current compensation rules provided for in Resolution 482 (Normative Resolution No. 482/2012), until the December 31, 2045. It is called the vacancy period.

Read too:

Companies develop largest database of wind and solar sector

Generating your own energy – The sun as your ally

In this scenario, the forecast is that investments of around R$ 25.8 billion will be made by 2024, when Aneel points out that more than 1 million consumers should start generating their own energy.

In all, Brazil reached the mark of 1 million solar energy generation systems installed on roofs, facades and small plots, adding up to more than 10.6 gigawatts (GW) in power, according to Absolar’s mapping.

Did you like it and want to know more about it? Click here and be part of our exclusive community and stay on top of sustainability and climate change issues!