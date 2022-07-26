See Bebel Gilberto’s punishment after stepping on a flag – 07/25/2022 – Illustrated

A video in which singer Bebel Gilberto steps and dances on top of the Brazilian flag gained repercussion this weekend after a series of Bolsonarista profiles released the record. The fact occurred last Tuesday during a concert by João Gilberto and Miúcha’s daughter in the United States.

The singer received a flagpole from a fan during her performance at the Guild Theater in Menlo Park, California. Upon picking up the object, the artist put it on the floor and sambaed over the national symbol.

According to Law 5,700, of 1971, the singer can be prosecuted and, if convicted, will have to pay a fine that can reach the value of R$ 4,400. Brazil does not provide for a prison sentence for the violation of a national symbol.

Bebel Gilberto wrote a post on Saturday night, in which she apologizes and says she regrets having given “as a gift to the extreme right an image with which they could distill their disgusting hatred and false patriotism”. “These people who have kidnapped national symbols and corrode Brazilian democracy with their authoritarian project of power,” she said. “That’s why I dropped the name of the nameless in my impulsive gesture on stage.”

After what happened, deputy Carla Zambelli, from the PL, declared that she intends to draft a bill so that acts against national symbols are punished with imprisonment without bail or criminal liability.

With the project, Zambelli will try to put into effect a law that is similar to article 44 of Decree-Law 898 of 1969, which defined that anyone who destroyed or outraged the flag could be punished with imprisonment for two to four years. The decree was revoked in 1978, during the Geisel government.

Bebel Gilberto, however, was not the first artist to make a gesture considered disrespectful to the Brazilian flag. In 1988, during a show at Canecão, in Rio de Janeiro, singer Cazuza spat on a Brazilian flag, which generated a revolt from the press and the political class.

After the composer’s death, his father, businessman João Araújo, released a letter in which the musician said he was aware of what he had done and had no regrets. “I knew very well what I was doing, after a fanatic threw the flag at me from the audience. Humberto Saad declared that I don’t understand what the Brazilian flag is, that it doesn’t symbolize power but our history. I spit on this sad and pathetic story.”

In 2007, singer Rita Lee was criticized by the political class for having entered the scene, in a show on Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, with a Brazilian flag passed between her legs. The singer did not speak, but that same year, she received the title of citizen of Rio.