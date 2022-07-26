see if you can RECEIVE R$ 3 THOUSAND for EMERGENCY AID

Beneficiary groups can still receive resources from the Emergency Aid. THE dataprev continues to allow Query for the citizen to check if he has right to receive R$ 3 thousand for the benefit. The amounts refer to the payments of retroactive installments.

THE Query can be done through the Dataprev website. This year, Emergency Aid is only available to single parents and single-parent households. The transfer is being carried out due to the reduced payment during the term of the program.

Who is entitled to the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid?

To be eligible for retroactive Emergency Aid, you must comply with the following requirements:

to be a man and head of a single parent family;

be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

not having a spouse or partner;

have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

have people under the age of 18 in the family.

How much can I get for retroactive Emergency Aid?

Common maximum amount of BRL 3 thousandpayment transfers retroactive effect of Emergency Aid for single parents, should depend on the installments received in 2020, up to 5 monthly payments in this new payment.

5 months of benefit: amount of R$ 3 thousand;

4 months of benefit: amount of R$ 2.4 thousand

3 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.8 thousand

2 months of benefit: amount of R$ 1.2 thousand;

1 month of benefit: value of R$ 600.

Retroactive Emergency Aid: how to carry out the consultation?

For the citizen who is part of the group being contemplated, the consultation on the Dataprev website must be done with the login of Gov.br. Follow the steps below:

fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF);

then write your full name;

fill in the field that asks for your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option);

put your date of birth in the requested field;

select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human;

click on “SEND”.

Ready! So, access to Dataprev is done and you can check if you are entitled to receive the R$ 3 thousand benefit.