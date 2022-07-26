see the most searched questions on Google

With the elections approaching, searches for election polls have been growing in the country, according to Google Trends. Searches related to the topic increased 30% between July 1st and 15th compared to the same days in June. In comparison with the same period in 2021, the increase is almost seven times (640%).

The survey shows that the main interest of Brazilians is to know who is at the forefront of the dispute for the Presidency and what are the most recent data. There are no other candidates besides President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) among the most searched terms and questions in the tool.

According to Google, some of the most searched terms for “electoral research” were: “electoral research 2022”; “president election survey”; “bolsonaro electoral survey”; “squid electoral research”; “electoral poll today”; “2018 election survey”; “electoral survey sp”; “real-time election survey” and “datafolha election survey”.

There are also questions about how surveys work, such as what is stimulated research — when the interviewee receives a list with the names of pre-candidates, as opposed to spontaneous research, in which they must mention the name they remember — and what is margin error in a search.

See which were the most received questions by Google this year with the terms:

Search

What is Stimulated Research? Who is ahead in the poll: Lula or Bolsonaro? Who leads the polls for president?’ In Brasilia, who wins in 2022 for president in the polls? How is the search for president of Brazil going?

Margin of error

Who defines the margin of error in the survey? What is the difference between degree of confidence and margin of error? Is it mandatory to place a margin of error in public opinion polls? What is Datafolha’s margin of error? What is margin of error in a survey?

percentage point

How is the difference between Bolsonaro and Lula’s research? How many points is Lula ahead of Bolsonaro? What is the difference between percentage and percentage point? One percentage point is how many votes? How many percentage points does it take to win in the first round?

percentage

How is the percentage of elections analyzed? How is the percentage of votes for president of the republic 2022? What is the correct percentage of election polls? What is Lula’s percentage over Bolsonaro in the first round? What is the percentage of votes not to go to the second round for the presidency?

“Why Election Polls…”

are they wrong so much? are they reliable? are they expensive? hear few people? Are you in favor of Lula?

“What is a survey…”