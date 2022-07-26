See which habits people with hypertension should avoid for breakfast

Millions of people suffer from hypertension around the world, and here in Brazil it is no different. This disease is characterized by an increase in the force of the pulsation of blood in the walls of the arteries and can cause complications and even death.

However, there is an adequate treatment, which will need to include changing habits in the food. That’s why we’ve separated some important tips on what not to do in Breakfast for hypertensive. Check out!

eat sausages

The great enemy of hypertensive patients is salt, as the ingredient can trigger an increase in blood pressure, cause or intensify the condition of hypertension. Therefore, it is necessary to avoid foods with a high amount of sodium, starting with breakfast.

Therefore, the consumption of sausages is highly harmful for those who have high blood pressure. This is because products such as salami, pepperoni, ham and even some pâtés concentrate a very high amount of sodium. Thus, the ideal is to remove these items entirely from the diet or consume them in a very moderate way and according to the doctor’s recommendation.

Eat candy

Many people believe that hypertensive patients should not only eat products with salt and, therefore, exaggerate in sweets, as if it were a counterpart. However, several studies point out that high blood glucose and diabetes can worsen the diagnosis of hypertension. That’s why it’s not worth overdoing it with sweets because you think it’s harmless to glucose, as these foods are still very dangerous.

eat fried foods

If you’ve come this far, then you already understand that a hypertensive person needs to follow a healthy routine to take care of this condition. Thus, exercises and healthy foods must be present in these people’s lives. On the other hand, fried foods should disappear. That’s because the consumption of fried foods causes the clogging of veins and arteries, and this further damages the issue of hypertension.

So, avoid fried eggs in the morning, bacon or any other option that passes through oil. In this case, the essential thing would be a diet rich in fiber, such as wholegrain pasta, as well as fruits and vegetables.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.