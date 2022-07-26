‘Shame’: Covid CPI Summit reacts to PGR’s request to file investigations against Bolsonaro

The Covid CPI summit reacted, this Monday 25th, to the decision of the Attorney General’s Office to ask for the shelving of preliminary findings resulting from the report approved by the commission last year. On the list are five procedures that could lead to the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro. The final word rests with the STF.

The senators included Bolsonaro in nine criminal types, among common crimes, crimes of responsibility and against humanity. For the PGR, investigations into charlatanism, malfeasance, irregular use of public funds, epidemic resulting in death and infringement of preventive health measures must be closed.

The former captain was also charged with incitement to crime, forgery of a private document, crime against humanity and crime of responsibility.

For Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), who chaired the CPI, the PGR’s request “is a disrespect to the memory and families of the more than 670,000 victims of the pandemic”. He stated that the agency “needs to provide satisfaction to the population” and that “this decision is a disgrace to the institution”.

The vice president of the commission, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), classified the PGR’s conduct as “an insult to the almost 700 thousand victims of Covid-19 in the country”. And he amended: “Augusto Aras, with this act, becomes an accomplice of the crimes committed and lowers the PGR to the condition of Bolsonaro’s electoral cable. We will not accept and will appeal, by all means, this decision.”

The collegiate rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), declared that “after legal illusions for almost a year, the PGR suggests shelving the serious accusations against Bolsonaro during the pandemic”. And he concluded: “The shielding, on the eve of the election, does not surprise anyone”.