‘Shame’, says former president of the Covid-19 CPI about PGR filings

Senators who were part of the CPI criticized the request and said they will appeal

Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

Senator Omar Aziz was president of the Covid-19 CPI, held in the Senate in 2021



The former president of Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Covid-19the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), criticized, this Monday, 25, the request of Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to Federal Court of Justice (STF) to file seven of the 10 preliminary investigations involving the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ministers and former ministers of the federal government. The investigations were opened based on the conclusions obtained by the Covid-19 CPI, carried out in the Senate in 2021. No twitter, Omar Aziz said the decision is an embarrassment to the institution. “The request to archive the investigations opened from what we raised at the Covid CPI is a disrespect to the memory and families of the more than 670,000 victims of the pandemic. I always said that the CPI did not seek revenge”, begins the criticism. The senator praises the results obtained. “I know that the work of the commission has produced important results. We guarantee vaccines in the arms of Brazilians, we fight for life and we investigate very seriously the absurdities committed by the Chief Executive, ministers and advisors ”, he comments. He still ends by saying that the PGR owes Brazilians explanations. “We did all this in a work that was developed under the watchful eye of millions of citizens. The PGR needs to give satisfaction to the population. This decision is a disgrace to the institution”, he adds.

Among the investigations that the PGR requested to be archived are five in which CPI parliamentarians asked for the indictment of Bolsonaro, accused of charlatanism, malfeasance, violation of preventive health measure, irregular use of funds and epidemic resulting in death. The petitions were signed by the Deputy Attorney General Lindora Araújowho also asked that investigations involving the government leader in Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). As the investigation contains persons without privileged jurisdiction, the case will be referred to the first instance if it is closed. An extension and an investigation were also requested in which Bolsonaro is suspected of inciting the population to disobey health measures.

In addition to Omar Aziz, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who was vice president of the Covid-19 CPI, also did not approve the PGR’s request and said he will appeal. “This is an insult to the nearly 700,000 victims of Covid-19 in the country. Augusto Aras, with this act, becomes an accomplice of the crimes committed and demotes the PGR to the condition of Bolsonaro’s electoral cable. We will not accept and will appeal, by all means, this decision.”