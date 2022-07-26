Share drops another 5% and renews historic lows; analyst recommends staying out of the picture – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) fell again in this Monday’s session (25), renewing the lows since the IPOwhich took place in 2017.

Thus, the paper fell 5.5%, to R$ 1.89. In the year, the action accumulates a fall of 51.66%.

According to analysts consulted by the Money Timesthe drop is still the result of the loss of R$ 270 million by the IRB in May, an increase of more than 200% compared to April.

“This loss was mainly due to the increase in claims here in Brazil. The market ends up penalizing the company for the bad result of the last quarter and, as a consequence, you have the stock drop in the short term”, says Luiz Ciardi, market specialist at n2.

Time to sell IRB?

According to Sidney Lima, analyst at top gainthe company will continue to report losses in the short term.

“I would not invest, considering the risk-return ratio in a company from which there is no predictability”, he says.

after the resultsanalysts again spoke of an imminent capital increase for the company.

THE Great Investments also cited debt issuance as an alternative. “The dynamics remain unfavorable for the year, given the uncertainty regarding the long-term ROE and the tail of discontinued contracts,” he said in a brief comment to clients.

For the BTG Pactualgiven that the company ended the first quarter with a tight solvency/capital position, “the understanding is that a capital increase may be urgently needed”.

According to the market consensus of Reuters, out of seven analysts, four have a sell recommendation, three neutrality and none buy. The average target price is BRL 3.28.

