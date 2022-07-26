Share of Rede D’or (RDOR3) has already dropped too much and it’s time to buy, says Bradesco BBI – Money Times

O Bradesco BBI raised the recommendation of D’Or Network (RDOR3) for purchase, with a new target price of R$ 46, after the incorporation of the agreement with South America.

“THE D’Or Network is now our industry favorite due to its resilience in an economic downturn and good visibility/earnings dynamics,” he says.

According to BBI, the purchase price reflects the share’s 27% underperformance in relation to Ibovespa since the beginning of the year, as well as the view that the end of the Covid-19 tailwinds are no longer a risk, given the strong recovery in surgeries seen since the peak of coronavirus hospitalizations in the second quarter of 2021.

Additionally, positive earnings momentum with margin recovery throughout 2022 and into 2023 on cost initiatives, improved long-term growth fundamentals following the merger with South America and an attractive EV/Ebit multiple of 11.4x and 21x P/E for 2023 versus 28x P/E for international peers also reflect the buy recommendation.

Perspective for the future of Rede D’Or

For the remainder of 2022 and 2023, the BBI has a favorable volume outlook for suppliers in general, noting that it may also favor the pharmaceutical sector, as general healthcare procedures in 2021 were still below 2019 levels according to the ANSand should return to pre-pandemic levels.

according to BBIthe announcement of synergies with the South Americathe results from the second quarter of 2022 confirming margin expansion and reduction of receivables, as well as new mergers and acquisitions that add value, are potential triggers for the D’or Network.

