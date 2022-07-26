Sheik is hit live and ex-Palmeiras criticizes ‘common’ Corinthians fans: “The media is Corinthians”

After beating Atlético Mineiro 2-1, last Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians returned to have positive results in a consecutive way and remained in second place, with 35 points. In addition to stopping the rise of rivals from Minas Gerais, who stopped at 32, Timão follows on the heels of the top of the table, occupied by rival Palmeiras, which adds up to 39 points.

The dispute between alvinegros and alviverdes, including, happened again, this time off the field. This is because during last Monday’s edition (25) of the “Arena SBT” program, former Timão player and idol Emerson Sheik was rebutted in his argument about the Corinthians fans. Who disagreed was the former striker Kléber Gladiador, who was successful wearing, among others, the shirt of Palmeiras.

Gladiador said he thinks Corinthians fans are “common”, going against the opinion of commentators Mano and Sheik, who understand that Fiel would be on a level above others in Brazil because of their support for the team. “Each crowd has a different essence. Now, Corinthians has to be respected”, said the Libertadores champion with Timão. “Corinthians’ fans are different, they have the team. It’s a business that is rooted. It hurts whoever it hurts”, said Mano.

“I don’t think so. I think it’s a common, normal crowd, like all the others. I’ve seen booing, yes. In 2007 (the year of relegation), it was booed every game. We know that the media is very Corinthians”, countered Kléber. “We’ve already seen Corinthians fans boo a player. I think everyone had their moments. At Corinthians, in 2008, they played in the second division. It was a year when Corinthians fans were booing the team”, he added.