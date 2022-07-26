Signs of Bell’s Palsy affecting influencer Gustavo Tubarão

In a video on Instagram, Minas Gerais influencer Gustavo Tubarão said he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a disease that causes facial paralysis.

“I went to lunch yesterday and, at lunchtime, I felt my mouth feel weird and I looked in the mirror, my face was crooked, as you can see, this right side of mine is paralyzed”, he said.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/gustavotubarãoInfluencer Gustavo Tubarão suffers from Bell’s palsy

Gustavo remembers that he had a very strong anxiety crisis when he noticed the symptoms. “It gave me a panic attack because I thought I was having a stroke or a stroke, I called my father, I was desperate.”

Gustavo says he is feeling a single pain in the back of his ear, on the affected side, but he is fine.

Still according to him, the problem can have different causes, including herpes and stress. “And our mother is always saying: ‘when you take a hot bath, don’t go out in the cold, otherwise you’ll turn your face’. So it is. Come on, people,” he joked.

What is Bell’s Palsy?

Bell’s palsy, also known as acute peripheral facial palsy, is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face.

Weakness causes half the face to appear to fall. As a result, the person cannot smile properly and the eye on the affected side resists closing.

According to the Mayo Clinic, in most cases, weakness is temporary and improves significantly over weeks.

A small number of people continue to have some symptoms throughout their lives. Rarely, Bell’s palsy occurs more than once.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/gustavotubarãoCondition that affected the influencer resolves most often within weeks

Signals

Signs and symptoms of Bell’s palsy come on suddenly and can include:

Rapid onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face

Facial drooping and difficulty making facial expressions, such as closing your eyes or smiling

Pain around the jaw or inside or behind the ear on the affected side

Greater sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Changes in the amount of tears and saliva produced

Causes

Bell’s palsy is often related to a viral infection, such as cold sores or genital herpes, chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster), measles, mumps, and others.