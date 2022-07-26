Singer Leonardo gets a statement from his wife on his 59th birthday | celebrities



Singer Leonardo celebrates his birthday and receives a statement from his wife, Poliana Rocha

Published 07/25/2022 09:55

Rio – Singer Leonardo won a declaration of love from his wife, Poliana Rocha, 45, after turning 59 this Monday. On Instagram, the businesswoman shared a video full of records of the moments she spent with her husband and took the opportunity to write a long tribute in the caption.

“My love, Leonardo, today you complete another year of life and I thank God for that, just like every day I thank Him for putting you in my life and being able to share life by your side. Happy birthday!”, started Poliana, who is the mother of singer Zé Felipe.

“May at the end of this day you feel your heart snuggled and filled with love, affection and lots of joy… I will do everything to make it so, not only today, but every day of our life”, he promised. “Congratulations! May God protect you and grant you many years of life, health, peace, love and a lot of wisdom! I love you very much and I want to see you always happy”, he added.

In the comments of the publication, Leonardo thanked his wife for all the affection. “Thank you, my love! I love you”, said the artist.

Recently, the businesswoman had been questioned by fans about alleged betrayals suffered in her marriage. “Poli, I adore you. Is it true that Leo has another woman?”, asked a follower during an interaction on Instagram. In response, Poliana Rocha stated that she was not interested in knowing about her husband’s extramarital relationship. “If you do, please don’t tell me. I don’t want to know. I’m full of love for me. And if you know, tell her his finances are with me. Sorry.”