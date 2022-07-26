Soybean: Bran rises more than 4% in Chicago on concerns over Argentina and…

Soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange closed trading this Monday (25) with increases of more than 2% – or from 28.50 to 38.50 points – following gains of more than 4% in bran. The derivative has advanced significantly this week beginning with an eye on concerns with Argentina – the world’s largest exporter of bran – and with Europe.

“Argentina has serious problems in its balance of payments. Inflation is reaching 100% and the Blue exchange rate is 150% above the official exchange rate. Argentine producers continue to use soybeans as a hedge against inflation. Soybeans are dollars” , explains the Agrinvest Commodities team.

More than that, according to market analysts, prices of the by-product also rose in the face of a “likely reduction in crushing in Europe, the largest buyer of soybean meal in the world”. The September/22 contract ended the day on the CBOT with US$ 415.20 per short ton, while the December/22 contract was US$ 399.10, up 4.5%.

Alongside the behavior of bran is the attention on the US climate. The weekend’s rains were good, however, still scarce in some important regions in the North American grain production. For the next few days, however, some improvements are expected. “The forecast says that the weather will improve during the next week with probable rains for some states of the Midwest”, affirms the director general of the Labhoro Group, Ginaldo Sousa. “This morning’s model indicates a good improvement in the scope and volume of rains forecast for the United States”, he adds.

However, significant rainfall is not expected for the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, northern Ohio and Indiana, northern Illinois, northern Missouri, southern Oklahoma and the

Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama.

In the image below, the forecast from NOAA, the official US weather service, for the period from July 26 to August 2.

US Rain Forecast from July 26 to August 2 – Map: NOAA

In addition, attention remains redoubled on the agreement signed on Friday for the export of Ukrainian grain, followed by new Russian bombings on the port of Odessa, Ukraine, on Saturday, even without major damage and also to the behavior of the financier.

The week is another Federal Reserve decision on the US interest rate and the second quarter GDP result in the US, for which another contraction is expected. Confirmed new news that may make the market more skittish, new waves of strong volatility may again hit the commodity market in general.

“This week’s focus is on the Fed’s July 26-27 meeting and how much they will raise interest rates. dollar/real under pressure and oil up. A rate of 0.75% is expected, although some traders estimate an increase of

1%”, says the director of Labhoro.