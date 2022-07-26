State-owned companies must anticipate dividends to fund PEC dos Auxílios

To compensate for the increase in expenses with the approval of the benefits provided for in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Aid, the Ministry of Economy asked the four large state-owned companies to change their dividend policy and pay more to the National Treasury.

The letter was sent to Caixa Econômica, Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development.

The Auxílios PEC was approved at the end of June and stipulates a BRL 41.25 billion package to reduce the impact of successive increases in fuel prices.

The information was confirmed by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, this Monday (25/7), during a press conference. According to him, the government asked state-owned companies to increase the transfer to shareholders and make payments to the Union quarterly instead of semi-annual.

“We sent a general letter in which we ask them to study the possibility, respecting the investment policy and respecting any Basel requirements, what they may eventually pay in dividends and whether they can pay quarterly and not half-yearly this year” , said.

With this change, the payment of dividends that would be made in the 1st quarter of 2023 could be made later this year.

Colnago stated that, so far, only Banco do Brasil has responded, saying that it would not be possible to respond to the government’s request.

“For these expenses that were created in an emergency with the PEC and with the loss of revenue from Complementary Law 194, which total R$ 58 billion, we are seeking to have extraordinary income of the same magnitude”, said Colnago.

“The expenses part was already borne with a revenue that was not coming in, but we would like the revenue index part to also be borne with extraordinary revenue”, he said. “Exceptional obligations were created, we also paid with exceptional income”, he concluded.

Understand the PEC

A reason for controversy, the PEC is the government’s main bet to accelerate benefits a little less than three months before the first round of the election.

According to the PEC, the value of Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família, will rise from R$400 to R$600. The proposal also provides for zeroing the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the social program.

The list of benefits also includes the creation of a financial aid that must be paid to taxi drivers to supply their professional vehicle.

Other points in the article are: expansion of the Gas Valley, to the equivalent of the price of a cylinder per two months, and the creation of a monthly voucher of R$ 1,000 for self-employed truck drivers. The Union also proposes to reimburse states that adhere to the gratuity of public transport tickets for the elderly.

See the highlights of the text:

Increases the value of Auxílio Brasil by R$ 200, from R$ 400 to R$ 600, at an estimated cost of R$ 26 billion; Clears the Auxílio Brasil queue. Currently, more than 1.6 million people are waiting to be included in the benefit payment; Increases the gas voucher to the equivalent of one cylinder per bimester. This measure is budgeted at R$ 1.5 billion; Creates benefit of R$ 1 thousand for autonomous cargo carriers. The measure, which will cost R$ 5.4 billion, only covers truck drivers with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transport (RNTRC); Creates a benefit to be paid to taxi drivers, at a fixed cost of R$ 2 billion; It compensates, at a cost of R$ 2 billion, states that provide free urban public transport for the elderly.

The remaining R$ 3.35 billion will be used to ensure the current special regime and tax differentiation for ethanol compared to gasoline.