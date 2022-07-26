STF will judge PGR and AGU appeals in August that question investigations into Bolsonaro | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) will judge between August 12 and 19, in a virtual plenary, appeals that question investigations that investigate the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro. The trials were scheduled this Monday (25) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The cases will be analyzed between August 12 and 19. In this system, justices enter votes into the court’s electronic system. Will be analyzed:

Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against Moraes’ decision that determined the opening of an investigation to investigate Bolsonaro’s speech that linked Covid vaccine to the risk of contracting HIV (see more below).

Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) against Moraes’ decision that ordered the Federal Police to prepare a report on the messages, obtained after breach of confidentiality, in the investigation that investigates the leak of confidential data by the president (see more below).

Leakage of sensitive data

In August 2021, the president posted on social media the entirety of a Federal Police investigation that investigates an alleged attack on the TSE’s internal system in 2018 – and which, according to the court itself, did not pose any risk to the elections. By law, any public servant has an obligation to protect confidential information.

In the same month, the ministers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) sent a crime report addressed to Minister Moraes reporting the alleged criminal conduct attributed to Bolsonaro. After receiving the crime news, the minister decided to open an inquiry to investigate the president.

In his opinion, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, stated that even though the information was disclosed by the president in a “distorted” way, there was no crime in the conduct.

PGR defends archiving investigation that investigates Bolsonaro for leaking confidential data

According to Aras, the procedure “was not processed privately among the police team, nor was it covered by a regime of external secrecy at the time of the investigation, by the investigated, of part of the documentation that composes it”.

The AGU’s appeal questioned Moraes’ decision who, after the PGR asked for the investigation to be closed, ordered the PF to analyze messages seized on the cell phone of Mauro Cid, the president’s assistant.

According to Moraes, the material from the breach of confidentiality is essential for the analysis of the PGR.

“The Federal Police, at the conclusion of the investigation, forwarded the media containing the material obtained from the breach of telematic secrecy, not preparing, however, a specific report of said diligence, essential for the complete analysis of the evidence by the Attorney General’s Office” , wrote Moraes in the decision at the beginning of the month.

Vaccine and AIDS statements

An appeal by the Attorney General’s Office in another investigation involving President Jair Bolsonaro will also be analyzed by the ministers, in a virtual plenary.

This inquiry was opened in December last year to investigate Bolsonaro’s conduct in associating, live on a social network, vaccination against Covid with an increased risk of developing AIDS. This relationship does not exist and the president is being investigated for spreading fake news.

Moraes opens investigation to investigate Bolsonaro for associating Covid vaccines with AIDS

Moraes’ decision responded to a request made by the Covid CPI. At the time, the minister concluded that the CPI would have the power to make the request. At the time, Moraes criticized the PGR’s decision to open only a preliminary, internal investigation to evaluate Bolsonaro’s speeches and recommend the filing of the CPI’s request.

“The CPI, therefore, has legitimacy to claim the investigation of alleged criminal conduct discovered during the course of its investigations, since our accusatory system adopted in 1988, when granting the Public Prosecutor’s Office the privilege of public criminal action, as recognized by this SUPREME COURT , did not extend it to criminal investigations, maintaining, as a rule, the presidency of police investigations with the delegates of the Judiciary Police; authorizing, still and exceptionally, other hypotheses of pre-procedural investigations provided for in the legislation”.

When appealing, the PGR argued that the CPI would not have this power. Therefore, it would be necessary to reject the investigation request. He also considered that, if the procedure was maintained, the case should be sent to Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, a minister who was already analyzing preliminary investigations involving the CPI’s conclusions.