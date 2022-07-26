Stranger Things: ex-con who served as an inspiration for Eddie tells what he thought of the character: “I was watching”

Stranger Things is by far one of the most prestigious series in the USA. THE Netflix did not lose his hand and made a great effort in the 4th season, repeating the excellent quality of the previous ones. This time, the story introduces us to new villains, plots and characters. One of them is Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), which was inspired by a real and bizarre case from the 90s.

Damien EcholsIn 1994, he was sentenced to death by the state of arkansas, accused of killing three 8-year-olds in a satanic ritual. He was part of the group Gryphons & Gargoylesin D&D, and saw two other friends given life imprisonment at the time. Following the appeal of the majority, several celebrities protested against the decision.

Between them, Johnny Depp, Eddie Vedder and Peter Jackson. Due to strong popular pressure and lack of concrete evidence, Damien Echols and his friends managed to stop the criminal execution. They were only released from the prison system after 18 years. A settlement resulted in a judge releasing the three from prison in 2011, though the struggle to prove their innocence continues to this day.

Questioned in twitter about what you thought of Eddie, Damien was sincere and replied: “In case anyone was wondering, I was tremendously honored by this. And I really appreciate all the new eyes and hearts you brought to our fight. I was watching it at 3am, and when I heard the first few chords of ‘Master of Puppets’, my heart exploded.”.