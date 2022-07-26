Stray overtakes God of War as the highest rated game on Steam in 2022 | adventure games

Stray, the popular cyberpunk kitty game by BlueTwelve and Annapurna Interactive, became the highest rated game on Steam in 2022. For that, the game surpassed God of War (2018) in just a few days after its launch, which took place on the 19th of December. July. According to the website Steam250 which gathers statistics from Valve’s store, the game of the charismatic kitten had a 98% approval in the store, while the adventures of the god of war have 97%. It is worth remembering that Stray is available for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4), included in the PS Plus Extra subscription at no extra cost, and also for PC on Steam itself.
Stray puts the player in the shoes of a cat and became a hit on the Internet; game impresses with unusual proposal and cute graphics
On the Steam digital store, Stray has “Extremely Positive” ratings from more than 42,000 reviews from satisfied users, as well as having less than 1,000 negative reviews. God of War has a few more ratings, around 53,000, but it also has over 1,600 negative reviews. The reason for the ratings seems to be largely due to the feline protagonist’s charisma, as several reviews mention only “Cat” as the reason for consumer satisfaction and drawings of kittens made with text characters in the analysis field.
The website Steam250 rates games based on their positive and negative ratings. Recently, Stray scored 8.61 against God of War’s 8.56. When considering the best rated games by users on Steam of all time, Stray is in the Top 50, at position 49. Portal 2 leads in the first position with a score of 8.83 out of 301,930 reviews, followed by Terraria, Stardew Valley, Hades and People Playground.
In addition to the pre-launch hype, Stray has been conquering many fans — Photo: Playback/Yuri Hildebrand
The game’s acclaim obviously doesn’t mean it can’t have flaws. Some users have argued that the adventure is too short, with no extras to encourage them to play again. There are also complaints about the combat, stealth, and platform sections not being good enough to warrant the acclaim. The PC version specifically appears to have optimization issues. According to the website Digital Foundrywhich performs technical analysis of games, it is recommended to play Stray on consoles.