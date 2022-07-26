Supporter of the project, Eduardo Paes charges Caixa Econômica over Flamengo stadium in Gasómetro

after declaring support for Flamengo’s own stadium project in the Gasómetro region, Mayor Eduardo Paes returned to comment on the matter this Monday. In a publication on social media, he reinforced the authorization of the city hall and charged Caixa Econômica Federal for the donation of the land.

+ Who arrives and who leaves? Check out the coming and going of the market in Flamengo

– Let’s help Rio de Janeiro football. Rodolfo Landim has already obtained my authorization. All that is needed is for the CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) to donate the land without charging for the constructive potential! But it has to be real and with “past paper”. Ready here to help. Count on me – posted the mayor on Twitter.

Let’s help Rio de Janeiro football. lacy and@Pedro Pauloalready got my permission. All that is needed is for CEF to donate the land without charging for the constructive potential! But it has to be real and with “past paper”. Ready here to help. Count me in! https://t.co/4r6wT9sjwJ — Eduardo Paes (@eduardopaes) July 25, 2022

Earlier, also this Monday, at an event in the city of São Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro also touched on the subject of Flamengo’s own stadium. According to him, the federal government will help the club in the endeavor.

– Dani (Daniella Marques), how is the negotiation of the land for Caixa, Gasómetro, for Flamengo, which wants to build its football stadium? We take care of this matter. I went ahead. I called the command of the Brazilian Army just now, because, next to the Gasómetro, there is an Army barracks. If so, join the pack. Let’s meet Flamengo. Feasibility study is well advanced. No intermediaries. If a mayor appears there saying any business, he is lying-said Bolsonaro.