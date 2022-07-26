Taxi assistance: how many installments will be paid? When does it start? See clears doubts | Economy

As well as the truck driver assistance, the so-called Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers – BEm-Taxista will be paid to professionals to compensate for the effects of the increase in fuel prices.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and a license to provide the service registered with the city halls in force on May 31, 2022.

How many workers will benefit?

The government did not disclose the number of taxi drivers benefited, as it depends on information that will be provided by city halls regarding professionals who have a license to work in the municipalities.

The information must be provided by the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities.

How will these workers be chosen?

At municipalities must send the registrations taking into account a timetable stipulated by the government. In a first step, the registration must be done until the 31st of July in this link. A new opportunity will be granted to municipalities that fail to meet the first deadline. The system will be open again from the 5th to the 15th of August.

Between the steps, the system will be closed for sending information so that Dataprev, a technology company of the federal government, can analyze and cross-reference the data received, in order to identify the professionals eligible to receive the benefit.

What do taxi drivers need to do?

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, no need for any action by taxi drivers. The provision of information is the responsibility of the municipalities.

Any consultation on the inclusion of drivers in the list informed by the municipality should be made directly to the city hall.

Does only being registered with the city hall guarantee the benefit?

The simple registration of taxi drivers does not guarantee payment of the BEm-Taxista. The data sent will be analyzed by Dataprev to identify eligible professionals.

When will the benefit be paid?

The first two installments, referring to the months of July and August, will be paid on August 16th.

A second payment date for the first two installments was set for August 30th – on that day, taxi drivers from cities whose city halls miss the first deadline to send workers’ data to the government will receive.

It is anticipated that the payment of aid installments to taxi drivers from all over the country to be held until December.

See the planned calendar:

How will payment be made?

There is no word yet on how the payment will be made. An ordinance will be published that will regulate the details of the benefit.

The amount and total of benefit installments may be adjusted according to the number of registered beneficiariesrespecting the global limit available for the payment of the aid, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Where does the money for the payment come from?