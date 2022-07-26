Teaser hits 170 million views in 24 hours

The first teaser of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever got almost twice as many views as the original 2018 movie in just 24 hours available on YouTube. Revealed this Saturday (23), during the San Diego Comic-Conthe preview showed reverence for the past, in the form a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Bosemanand look forward to the future, with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) — all of this delivered by more than 172 million people in a single day.

By way of comparison, over the same period, black Panther had its first preview watched by 88 million people. the numbers of Wakanda Forever place it on the list of most viewed teasers or trailers in the history of the MCU, behind only the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021), with 355.5 million, the teaser of Avengers: Endgame (2019), with 289 million, the trailer for Ultimatumwith 268 million, the teaser of Avengers: Infinity Warwith 230 million and the trailer for infinity war with 179 million.

The sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits will return to the world of Wakanda, re-encountering characters like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). The film should also pay tribute to T’Challa, the actor’s character Chadwick Bosemanwho died in 2020.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, they also return to the cast. Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman. Among the novelties, highlight to Michaela Coelwho spoke about the importance of the franchise at Comic-Con.

“Seeing the reaction people have to Black Panther… I’ve seen it 4 times: in Ghana, USA, England – and now, here, it reminds me how special it was to support this cast in this film, and how important it is to people black“, said the star of I May Destroy You.

Filming began in June last year in Atlanta, according to the producer Kevin Feige. the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for November 11, 2022.

San Diego Comic-Con took place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.