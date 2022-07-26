Ten cities in the DF already have cases of monkeypox. See which

Ten administrative regions of the Federal District already have cases of monkeypox. According to the DF Health Department (SES/DF), the 16 patients who had the confirmed diagnosis reside in Ceilândia, Samambaia, Vicente Pires, Águas Claras, Núcleo Bandeirante, Park Way, Plano Piloto, Sudoeste/Octogonal, Itapoã and São Sebastião. .

All are men, aged between 20 and 39 years. The last four patients had the infection confirmed this Monday (25/7).

According to the ministry, there are still 40 other cases under investigation. In the last week, the secretariat confirmed that there is community transmission of the disease in the DF. In other words, the virus is circulating in the federal capital.

Monkeypox: with community transmission in DF, see how to prevent yourself

To reinforce and accelerate the fight against the disease, the Health Department intends to start carrying out diagnostic tests in the DF.

According to the folder, investment in training professionals and equipment is underway at the Central Public Health Laboratory of the Federal District (Lacen). The intention is to start local tests within the next 15 to 20 days, still in August.