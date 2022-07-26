The 40,000-meter void that L’Oréal will leave in Rio

Last week, L’Oréal announced to Valor Econômico that it had taken over a distribution center (DC) equivalent to nine football fields in Jarinu (SP). The change was celebrated by the French company as part of its growth strategy for the next ten years. But the decision will leave a void in the address left behind: his old CD in Rio.

The cosmetics maker is due to deliver in September the 40,000-square-meter shed that it kept in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, according to consultancy SiiLa.

The warehouse was located in Caxias Park, which belongs to the Vinci Logística FII real estate fund (VILG11). L’Oréal said it would drop the CD early last October and has since been serving the 12-month notice period.

His departure will cause the occupancy of the property to plummet from 100% to about 40%. (General Mills, which owns brands like Häagen-Dazs and Yoki, is the property’s other tenant.)

The fund and Fulwood, which manages the condominium, have yet to find another company to fill that void.

Luckily, thanks to the strength of the logistics warehouses segment, L’Oréal’s departure should have little impact on the sector’s performance in Rio. According to SiiLa, it has been a year since net absorption — that is, new demand, discounting the launch of new sheds — has not been below 30,000 meters in Rio. The state’s vacancy is only 12%.