The former BBB commented on his current relationship with the BBB 22 champion, after the end of the program

The ex-BBB Paulo Andreranked second in the BBB 22 ranking, was the special guest of the podcast “podDelas”, presented by Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, this Monday (25). During the conversation with the presenters, the athlete opened the game about his current relationship with Arthur Aguiar, champion of this year’s edition.

It is worth noting that the friendship between the athlete and the singer, which started on the show, seems to have really gone a little wrong here. That’s because the name of the ex-brothers ended up involved in several controversies that gave rise to talk recently.

During the podcast, PA explained that the two are completely different and that’s why there weren’t as many meetings. “O Arthur is a guy that we had a good friendship in there. Inside, he had a different ‘lifestyle’, right, he’s a more reserved guy, more in his, more family… So the cycles didn’t hit out here and everything is fine too, I have nothing against him”said.

The sprinter, who kept in touch with Pedro Scooby, Douglas Silva and Jade Picon, also revealed that he and Arthur Aguiar exchanged an idea after the confinement and even sent an invitation to his birthday party.