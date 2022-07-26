the most expensive sales in the history of Palmeiras

Palmeiras sold the player Gabriel Veron to Porto, from Portugal, and he entered the top 10 of the club’s most expensive departures. See the list of the 25 most expensive sales in the history of Palmeiras:

25 – Jorginho Paulista

The left-back joined PSV in 1998/99 for €5 million.

24 – Junior

The left-back went to Parma for €5 million in 1999/00.

23 – Moses

The midfielder went to Shandong in 2019/20 for €5 million.

22 – Ferdinand

The striker joined Shakhtar in 2018/19 for €5.5 million.

21 – Arthur

The winger went to Bragantino in 2019/20 for 6 million euros.

20 – Arthur Cabral

The striker went to Basel in 2020/21 for €6 million.

19 – Patrick de Paula

The midfielder was sold in 2022 to Botafogo for 6 million euros.

18 – Vagner Love

In 2004/05, the striker joined CSKA for €6.2 million.

17 – Luizão

The striker was sold to Deportivo in 1997/98 for €6.5 million.

16 – Matheus Fernandes

The midfielder was sold to Barcelona in 2019/20 for €7 million.

15 – Dudu

Dudu went to Al-Duhail in 2020/21 and Palmeiras earned 7 million euros.

14 – Coffee

The right-back was sold in 1997/98 to Roma for €7.6 million.

13 – Luan Cândido

The left-back was sold to Leipzig for €8 million in 2019/20.

12 – Valdivia

In 2008/09, midfielder Valdivia went to Arabia for €8 million.

11 – Victor Hugo

The defender went to Fiorentina for 8 million euros in 2017/18.

10 – Roque Junior

The defender joined Milan in 2000/01 for €8.5 million.

9 – Keno

The winger went to Pyramids FC in 2018/19, for 8.5 million euros.

8 – Djalminha

The midfielder was sold to Deportivo in 1997/98 for €9 million.

7 – Roger Guedes

The winger was sold to Shandong, from China, in 2019, for 9.5 million euros.

6 – Gabriel Veron

Veron was sold in July 2022 to Porto and is only the 6th most expensive departure from the club, with a value of 10.2 million euros.

5 – Flávio Conceição

The midfielder was sold to Deportivo in 1996/97 for €11 million.

4 – Rivaldo

The midfielder was sold to Deportivo in 1996/97 and is still the 4th most expensive sale for Palmeiras, for 12 million euros.

3 – Mine

The defender was sold to Barcelona in the 2017/18 season for €12.4 million.

2 – Matías Vinã

The left-back was sold to Roma for 13 million euros.

1 – Gabriel Jesus

The striker was the most expensive sale in the history of Palmeiras. For 32 million euros, the player was transferred to Manchester City.