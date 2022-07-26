“The news is that…”; soap opera Wallace continues in Flamengo and wins important chapters this Monday

O Flamengo is still keeping an eye on the market in search of solutions for its cast. In the last week, after opening the transfer window, Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal made their debuts with the Club shirt. Meanwhile, Wallace’s negotiation, which seemed ‘finished’, took on a new lease of life.

“Entrance in the negotiation of Flamengo with Udinese for Wallace remains value: The Italians ask for € 8 million + bonus in goals for 100% of the athlete. Fla offered €5 million for 70% (about €7 million for 100% in proportion). In other words, values ​​are still far away”, stated Venê Casagrande.

“The registration deadline for the Copa do Brasil ends on Tuesday. If the deadline passes, will Flamengo continue to try to sign Wallace? I asked the same question to a manager, who replied, “Yes. We will keep trying.” The week promises to be decisive”, added the journalist.

According to the ‘Goal’ portal, the novelty is that Flamengo has not given up on hiring the midfielder and has a meeting scheduled this Monday (25) to continue the negotiations. The leaders are optimistic about a more ‘robust’ offer compared to what has already been offered by the red-blacks.