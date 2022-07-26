The week’s most recommended action is good and cheap; see the best of 12 wallets – Money Times

THE most recommended action of the week returned to being an old acquaintance of investors, according to exclusive withdrawal prepared by Money Times with information present in 12 recommended wallets.

THE OK (VALE3) is the stock with the greatest upside potential this week according to analysts consulted by Money Timesgetting five purchase mentions.

The mining company’s action is quite discounted at the moment and still remains as one of the best dividend payers of the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

“Vale’s share has been working down with exhaustion, after the test at R$ 66.39, being a support relevance range. This demonstrates a breathing interest for the paperbeing able to return the resistance bands in R$ 75 and later R$ 79″, says the Activate Investments.

Other stocks with a defensive character and quite discounted also complete the preference of analysts this week.

See the most recommended stocks by analysts between the 25th and 29th of July:

Participated in the survey: Activate Investments, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Nu Invest, PagBank, Land Investments, Vitreous, XP Investimentos and Warren.

🏆Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!🏆

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that the Money Times was certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. Through open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute investment advice..