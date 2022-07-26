There’s no comparison between The Last of Us on PS5 and PS3, says Naughty Dog insider

Jonathan Benainous, a member of the team that worked on the scenarios for The Last of Us Part 1, the already infamous remake that is being heavily criticized based on a low resolution video, continues to answer questions from his followers on Twitter and in one of them he spoke precisely about that low quality video that is used to judge all the work done in this project.

Faced with a comment from a follower who talks about the lack of gameplay improvements at the level of what you have in the sequel, something that fans expected after acclaim for improved gameplay, and that the graphical improvements alone don’t justify the asking price, Benainous says that that low resolution video is causing so much criticism from those who haven’t even picked up a controller to try it out.

“People are complaining about the gameplay when watching a video, but no one has gotten their hands on the controller yet. I’ve played both, there’s no comparison between the PS3 and PS5. And lying there would just break the gameplay and combat space because it wasn’t built that way originally.”

In another message criticizing the video that leaked to the internet, Benainous commented that “it is really frustrating to see your level shared in low resolution, with the wrong color graduation and without HDR.”

In addition, he adds that The Last of Us Part 1 still has many things in store to impress who will take charge. “It really is a whole new experience. Controls, audio, lighting, visual effects, scenarios and etc…everything has been completely redone to offer the player the most amazing game.”

The Last of Us Part 1 will arrive on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and, unlike that video, will have the option to run in native 4K and with HDR.

