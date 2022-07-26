These Are the Snacks That Raise Your Glucose the Most

If you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes, you know that continuing to eat sweets the way you used to will no longer be possible. On the other hand, totally restricting foods high in carbohydrates and sugar may not be the best option. Well, you probably won’t be able to keep it in the long run.

See too: Bad breath: discover which are the bad foods and the friends of the breath

Given this, you must be wondering, what is the best way to prevent blood sugar from rising?

First, you need to be aware that having a diagnosis of diabetes or pre-diabetes is not the end of the world, but you need to be very careful in the choice and amounts of food you eat. Therefore, certain sweets and foods need to be avoided.

In order not to get difficult, the change in diet needs to be gradual. You don’t have to stop eating sweets, but you can choose less harmful options that don’t raise your blood glucose as much.

See which snacks increase the rate of glucose the most and some suggestions for substitute snacks for you to include in your routine.

Snacks that increase blood glucose the most

Candy

Sweets are not options that should be in the diet of those who have high glucose or are diabetic. Sweets that do not contain fiber and protein are not smart choices, as they are digested faster in the body, causing a lot of sugar to be released into the blood.

So the viable alternative is to choose sweets that have dietary fiber and good amounts of protein. These will keep your body satiated for longer, in addition to preventing insulin spikes.

Chips

Like sweets, snacks are options that are enemies of metabolism, especially for those who need to control blood sugar.

In this way options that can be included are: Quest Protein Chips or Wilde Chicken Chips, as they contain fiber and dietary proteins that prevent the increase in blood glucose.

Soft drinks

These foods should not be consumed, as they are considered empty calorie sources, which means they have no nutrients, just excess sugar, not good for those who need to control blood glucose. But if you still don’t want to stop consuming them altogether, you can opt for diet or zero added sugar sodas. But even then, don’t overdo it.